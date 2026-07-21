Death toll from Guyana ferry disaster reaches 41, 3-day national mourning declared

Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Phillips said Tuesday that the death toll from the MV Barima ferry capsizing has risen to 41, while search and recovery operations intensify.

Phillips confirmed that 77 survivors have been rescued since the vessel overturned late Saturday. Sixteen vessels are deployed in the wreckage area, with the search zone expanded by an additional 400 square miles (1,036 square kilometers) to include Waini Point, a coastal landform in the Barima-Waini region where the river meets the Atlantic Ocean near the border with Venezuela.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) reported that recovery efforts accelerated on Tuesday, with 14 bodies retrieved by 1 pm local time (1700GMT).

Phillips said French and local divers are currently conducting underwater operations at the wreckage site to locate missing individuals.

Authorities have instructed that all retrieved remains be immediately transferred to the Guyana Police Force at a facility established at the Charity River Dam.

Family members are currently undertaking the identification of recovered bodies at Suddie Hospital, according to the prime minister.

In honor of the victims, President Irfaan Ali proclaimed that Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24, will be observed as three days of national mourning throughout Guyana.

The 131-foot (40-meter) vessel, built in 1939, foundered near Iron Punt during a voyage from Georgetown to Port Kaituma.

Initial official reports stated the number of people on board as 133, but authorities later admitted that many more people were traveling on the ship and the figure was revised by the prime minister to 177.