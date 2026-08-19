2 people had been missing since Sunday after aircraft lost contact en route from Sicily

Wreckage of missing ultralight aircraft found in southern Italy, 2 bodies recovered 2 people had been missing since Sunday after aircraft lost contact en route from Sicily

The wreckage of a missing ultralight aircraft was found Wednesday in the Calabria region of southern Italy, along with the bodies of the two people on board, Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported.

Rescuers located the wreckage of the Tecnam P2008 ultralight aircraft, which had lost contact after taking off from Sicily while heading to Sibari. The two people on board, lawyers Carlo Arnulfo and Angela Buccico, had been reported missing since Sunday.

The aircraft was reportedly found in the municipality of Fuscaldo in Calabria, where firefighters and mountain rescue teams remained at the scene.

Buccico was reportedly the daughter of Emilio Nicola Buccico, who served as mayor of Matera from 2007 to 2009, and the sister of current Deputy Mayor Rocco Buccico.

The aircraft’s black box was also recovered.