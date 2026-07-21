Trump says he is directing his administration to allow all US airline carriers to fly directly to Lebanon

Trump announces direct US flights to Lebanon after meeting President Aoun Trump says he is directing his administration to allow all US airline carriers to fly directly to Lebanon

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has directed his administration to allow all US airline carriers to resume direct flights to Lebanon following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House.

"After meeting with the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, who has done a remarkable job working to transform his Country, I am hereby directing my Administration to allow all U.S. airline carriers to fly directly to Lebanon so that Americans can easily visit this beautiful land," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He praised Aoun for what he described as a “remarkable job” to transform Lebanon and expressed hope that other countries would also restore direct air links with the country.

The announcement came after the two leaders discussed bilateral ties, US support for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), and implementation of the framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel signed in Washington last week.

Direct flights between the two countries were suspended in 1985, when Washington cut flights following the hijacking of TWA Flight 847 and over security concerns related to Lebanon's civil war.