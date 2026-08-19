Apex court Tuesday ordered prison authorities to move Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital Islamabad for treatment within 2 days

Pakistan's government files review against top court's order to move ex-Premier Khan to hospital Apex court Tuesday ordered prison authorities to move Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital Islamabad for treatment within 2 days

Pakistan's government on Wednesday filed a review petition against a top court ruling to transfer imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a hospital for medical treatment, local media reported.

The review petition was filed through the Islamabad chief commissioner a day after the Supreme Court ordered prison authorities to move Khan from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital Islamabad for medical assessment and treatment within two days, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

The judges also allowed Khan to remain in hospital until the next hearing of his case on Sept. 16.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 following convictions in several cases that he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have branded politically motivated.

The former cricketer, who came to power in 2018, lost a vote of confidence in parliament in April 2022, nearly a year short of completing his term.

Since then, he has faced numerous legal cases, including ones involving state gifts and corruption. Some of his convictions have been suspended or overturned, while several appeals remain pending before higher courts.