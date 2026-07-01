New privacy feature will let users connect using unique usernames instead of phone numbers, with global rollout planned over the coming months

WhatsApp to introduce usernames, allowing users to chat without sharing phone numbers New privacy feature will let users connect using unique usernames instead of phone numbers, with global rollout planned over the coming months

WhatsApp will begin rolling out a long-awaited username feature that will allow users to connect without revealing their phone numbers, introducing what the messaging platform – owned by US-based Meta – describes as a major privacy enhancement for its more than 3 billion users worldwide.

The feature, which will be introduced gradually over the coming months, enables users to reserve a unique username through the WhatsApp mobile app. Once activated, users will be able to exchange usernames instead of phone numbers when starting conversations.

The company said usernames will be optional, allowing users to keep using their phone numbers if they prefer. Those who choose to create a username will be able to change or remove it at any time.

Usernames will be limited to 35 characters and will not require users to disclose their phone numbers to new contacts. However, a phone number will still be required to create and maintain a WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp said users will be notified when the feature becomes available on their accounts. The option to reserve a username will appear within account or profile settings in the mobile app and will not initially be available through WhatsApp Web or desktop versions.

The company said it is also introducing measures to prevent impersonation. Certain usernames associated with high-profile public figures, government officials, and celebrities will be unavailable to other users.

Creators, businesses, and organizations will be able to claim usernames that match their existing Instagram or Facebook identities to maintain consistency across Meta's platforms. Other users who wish to use the same username across Meta services will need to link their accounts through the company's Accounts Center.

More control over privacy

According to WhatsApp, the feature is intended to give users greater control over their privacy, particularly in situations where they want to communicate with people they do not know personally, such as in community or group chats.

Despite the rollout beginning this week, some users have reported that the option to reserve a username has not yet appeared in their apps. WhatsApp has advised users to install the latest version of the app and wait as the feature is being introduced in phases.

The introduction of usernames has also prompted concerns that scammers could use anonymous identities to target users.

WhatsApp said it has implemented multiple layers of protection against abuse, including automated systems designed to detect suspicious activity and block abusive behavior.

The company is also introducing optional username keys, short numerical codes that can be added to a username. When enabled, users can only be contacted by people who know both their username and its associated key, providing an additional layer of security.

The messaging platform said existing tools for blocking and reporting unwanted contacts will remain available after the feature launches.

The announcement comes during a period of leadership change at WhatsApp. The company recently named Kunal Shah, founder of an Indian financial technology startup, as its new head, succeeding Will Cathcart, who stepped down after leading the platform for seven years.

WhatsApp, one of the world's largest messaging services, said the username feature reflects growing demand for greater privacy and more flexible ways to connect online while maintaining existing security protections.