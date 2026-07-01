Independent Scientific Panel on AI to help close the knowledge gap and assess the real impacts of AI across economies and societies, says Guterres

UN chief urges countries to push for joint AI rules without delay Independent Scientific Panel on AI to help close the knowledge gap and assess the real impacts of AI across economies and societies, says Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged world nations to push for a joint artificial intelligence (AI) with shared rules without delay.

Speaking at an international event on artificial intelligence, Guterres said: “We are here to present an extremely important UN initiative on artificial intelligence that was decided by the General Assembly in the follow-up of the fact for the future of the Independent Scientific Panel on AI.”

He said that this panel, comprising 40 distinguished individuals from around the world, “is an extraordinary and unique group, the first global, fully independent scientific body dedicated to helping close the AI knowledge gap and assess the real impacts of AI across economies and societies.”

Guterres said that “the panel is intended to help the world separate fact from fakes and science from slop,” and seeks “reliable and non-biased understanding of AI.”

“AI could be the most powerful engine for development, speeding the world's progress on everything from health and hunger to learning and climate, but the panel is just as clear-eyed about the harm artificial intelworligence can cause,” he said.

“The more AI advances without shared rules, the less say governments and people will have in the outcome. So, our message to governments is simple: do not wait.”

He said that the panel will continue its work as the technology evolves, and the inaugural “Global Dialogue on AI Governance” will be held in Geneva next week, with the participation of nations.

“I look forward to joining member states there to help carry this work forward, and soon I will set out proposals to help countries build the capacity to adequately deal with this technology and share in its rewards,” he said.