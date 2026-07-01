Hundreds of higher-skilled roles planned as company shifts away from 'legacy frontline tasks'

TikTok could cut around 300 jobs in Ireland Hundreds of higher-skilled roles planned as company shifts away from 'legacy frontline tasks'

TikTok is expected to cut around 300 jobs in Ireland as part of a wider restructuring of its global Trust and Safety division.

The company, which currently employs more than 2,000 people in Ireland, said the proposed changes include the creation of hundreds of new specialist roles in Dublin and the redeployment of existing staff.

Overall, however, the restructuring is expected to result in a net reduction of around 300 jobs.

A TikTok spokesperson told public broadcaster RTE on Wednesday that the reorganization is aimed at strengthening the company's global operating model.

“We are exploring a reorganization to strengthen our global operating model for Trust and Safety, including proposals to evolve the way we work to ensure teams remain scalable and agile, the creation of hundreds of new specialist roles here in Dublin and redeployment opportunities, and advancing platform safety through the latest technological innovations,” the spokesperson said.

The company said there is currently a collective consultation process with staff and that it cannot provide precise figures on job losses at this stage.

It added that the restructuring would shift internal resources away from “legacy frontline tasks” towards “higher-skilled, judgement-based, and specialized positions.”

The proposed changes are part of a wider reorganization within TikTok that has also affected other markets.

Ireland's Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers, said further job losses in the technology sector would be “very concerning.”

He also pointed to broader economic uncertainty linked to artificial intelligence, saying: “It does show the uncertainty that our economy is facing in context of the disruptive effect of AI within the labour market in particular.”

