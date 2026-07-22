Annual inflation in UK down to 2.6% in June Transport, and food and non-alcoholic beverages make largest downward contributions to inflation

The annual inflation rate in the UK was at 2.6% in June, dropping from 2.8% in May, the Office for the National Statistics (ONS) stated on Wednesday.

Transport, and food and non-alcoholic beverages made the largest downward contributions to annual inflation rate in June, the office said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose by 0.1% in June 2026, compared with a rise of 0.3% in June 2025.

Core CPI - excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco - rose by 2.6% in the 12 months to June 2026, unchanged from the 12 months to May.

Last month, the Bank of England has stated that it uses its policy tools to maintain inflation low but it expected that the inflation will go up again as the energy price rises.

