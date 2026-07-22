Türkiye's BIST 100 up at midweek's open BIST 100 earns 36.25 points at opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 14,010.38 points, up by 0.26% or 36.25 points.



At Tuesday's close, the BIST 100 dropped by 0.69% to 13,974.14 points, with a daily transaction volume of 193 billion Turkish liras ($4.1 billion).



As of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 47.2180 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.9170 to the euro, and 63.2340 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,116.50, while Brent crude futures were trading at $93.25 per barrel.

