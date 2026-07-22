Move comes after Federal Communications Commission last month prohibited import of additional equipment from Chinese manufacturers

US agency advances proposal to restrict imports of some foreign military-grade drones, mainly from China Move comes after Federal Communications Commission last month prohibited import of additional equipment from Chinese manufacturers

The US Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday tentatively approved a proposal to prohibit imports of certain foreign-made military-grade drones, a move widely reported to target products from Chinese manufacturers.

The proposal would apply to some military-grade drones and critical components but would not affect drones already purchased if it is finalized after a 30-day public comment period.

The FCC said exemptions granted after its December decision to block imports of new foreign drone models would remain in effect through January 2028. Those exemptions cover certain drones and components manufactured outside China.

The proposed restrictions would not apply to drones or components acquired by the federal government, civilian drones, or non-military-grade critical parts.

In a written notice, the FCC said swarm-enabled drones "can overwhelm defenses, provide persistent surveillance, and create complex operational challenges that strain traditional air defense systems, which pose significant risks to public safety and national security."

The agency also said critical components produced in foreign countries “pose unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States or the safety and security of United States persons.”

The FCC did not explicitly name China in the proposal, but media reports said the measure is aimed at drones imported from the country, a global leader in the drone industry.

Last month, the FCC also barred imports of additional equipment from several Chinese manufacturers, with that ban taking effect July 16.

