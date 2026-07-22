Russian online retailer Wildberries CEO says company’s logistics centers in cities of Krasnodar, Nevinnomyssk hit in overnight attacks

Russia says Ukrainian drone attacks targeted logistics centers, killed 1 Russian online retailer Wildberries CEO says company’s logistics centers in cities of Krasnodar, Nevinnomyssk hit in overnight attacks

Russian authorities said Wednesday that at least one person was killed and 10 others were injured as logistics centers in the country were targeted in overnight Ukrainian drone attacks.

Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the southern Krasnodar territory, said on Telegram that his region suffered a “massive” attack during the evening.

“Sadly, one person was killed" when drone debris struck the grounds of an unnamed company in the city of Armavir, while 10 others were injured in an attack on a warehouse complex in Krasnodar, the region’s administrative center, Kondratyev said.

Three of the injured were in serious condition while another was in moderate condition, he said.

“Drone fragments also struck two apartment buildings in Krasnodar. In the town of Dinskaya, they struck two private homes. There were no injuries,” Kondratyev added.

In the southwestern Stavropol region, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said a warehouse complex on the outskirts of the city of Nevinnomyssk caught fire following a drone attack, noting that fire crews and other emergency services are responding to the situation.

“According to operational reports, two people were injured. They are receiving necessary medical care; there is no life-threatening situation,” Vladimirov added.

He later said that five people had sought medical attention as of 5.50 am local time (0250GMT), though all received outpatient treatment.

Tatyana Kim, the CEO of Russian online retailer Wildberries, said that her company’s logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk were attacked overnight, adding that they are working with relevant services to mitigate the consequences of the attacks.

Warehouses belonging to the retailer in the cities of Elektrostal and Kotovsk in the capital Moscow and Tambov regions, respectively, were also targeted in Ukrainian strikes on Saturday, killing seven people and injuring nearly 50 others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Kyiv struck two “major logistics facilities” in the Moscow and Tambov regions in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, as well as cities and communities.

Zelenskyy said Moscow was using them "to supply sanctioned components for drone production and navigation equipment.”

Independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Separately, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that the country's air defenses shot down 242 Ukrainian drones over 16 regions overnight Tuesday, including Krasnodar and Stavropol, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

Later, on the US social media company X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine successfully struck "important targets" in Russia's Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, specifically an oil depot and what he described as "logistics hubs involved in supplying the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment, and other gear."

"Peace is needed, and Ukraine has presented the Russian side with every proposal. They must be forced to turn to diplomacy," he added, speaking of the ongoing war, now in its fifth year.