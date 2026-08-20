Maritime technology and defense event to run through Aug. 23 at Golcuk Naval Shipyard

Türkiye's premier maritime event TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland opens with 37 Turkish naval platforms on display Maritime technology and defense event to run through Aug. 23 at Golcuk Naval Shipyard

Türkiye's premier maritime and naval event TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland opened its doors on Thursday, to showcase Türkiye’s naval power, technological independence and domestic defense capabilities.

Organized as part of TEKNOFEST 2026, the event began at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

The event is being led by Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry and the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, or T3 Foundation.



The maritime-focused event will welcome technology and defense industry enthusiasts through Aug. 23, with Anadolu serving as the global communications partner.

It features a wide range of products and technologies, including Turkish Naval Forces platforms, unmanned systems, aircraft, air defense systems and missile technologies.

A total of 37 naval assets and platforms are on display, including the TCG Anadolu, Türkiye’s largest warship, as well as the TCG Barbaros, TCG Salihreis, TCG Turgutreis, TCG Kemalreis, TCG Derya, TCG Tufan and TCG Istanbul.

Several submarine platforms, the historic presidential yacht TCG Savarona and the Yavuz museum ship are also featured.

The event’s program includes technology competitions, sporting contests, workshops, exhibitions and naval and aerial demonstrations.

Visitors will also be able to watch special demonstrations by Türkiye’s Underwater Offense and Underwater Defense command units, known by their Turkish acronyms SAT and SAS, as well as view unmanned underwater vehicle displays and witness sprint swimming competitions.