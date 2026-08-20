No Turkish military delegation present at Syria airbase before or during Israeli attack: Defense Ministry Israeli attack on Abu al-Duhur Airbase harms Syria's stability, security, unity, territorial integrity, infrastructure, ministry says

No Turkish military delegation was present at Syria's Abu al-Duhur Airbase before or during a recent Israeli attack on the facility, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"We confirm that no Turkish military delegation was present at Syria's Abu al-Duhur Airbase before or during the Israeli attack," the ministry said in response to reporters' questions following its weekly press briefing aboard the TCG Kochisar in the northwestern province of Kocaeli as part of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland.

The ministry described the Israeli attack on the military airbase as "an act aimed at harming Syria's stability, security, unity and integrity, as well as its infrastructure."

"We emphasize at every opportunity that attacks violating Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity are unacceptable," it said.

"For the peace and stability of both Syria and the region, it is essential that Israel end such reckless attacks and fulfill its obligations under international law," the ministry added.

Türkiye will continue to support Syria's efforts to build its infrastructure and military capacity under the "one army" principle, it said.