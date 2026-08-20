'We understand that the charges against them have been dropped, so we are delighted they are out,' says spokesman

2 UN staff released after detention in Afghanistan 'We understand that the charges against them have been dropped, so we are delighted they are out,' says spokesman

Two Afghan national staff members working for the UN political mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, were released on Thursday after being detained by the Taliban for more than a week, according to a UN spokesman.

"Two of our national staff members from the UN political mission in Afghanistan who had been detained by the de facto authorities more than a week ago were released this morning," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Dujarric said they appear to be in good health.

"We understand that the charges against them have been dropped, so we are delighted they are out," he added.

Dujarric said, however, that the UN mission had not been informed why the two employees were arrested or detained.

"We're continuing to follow up with the de facto authorities," he said, adding that the UN was seeking assurances that its privileges and immunities would be respected.

Dujarric also highlighted the continued detention of UN personnel in Yemen, saying 73 colleagues remain detained by the Houthis.

“We continue to do everything we can to seek their immediate release,” he said.

Established in 2002, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is tasked with assisting the people of Afghanistan.