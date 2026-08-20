Country’s population increases by 228,434 in first half of 2026

Türkiye’s population surpasses 86.3M as of July Country’s population increases by 228,434 in first half of 2026

Türkiye’s population reached 86.32 million as of July 1, according to official data released Thursday.

The country’s population increased by 228,434 in the first half of 2026, rising from 86.09 million at the end of last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Between May 1 and July 1 alone, the population grew by 123,904.

Men accounted for 50.01% of the total population, numbering 43.17 million, while women made up 49.99%, at 43.15 million.

People aged 25-29 constituted the largest five-year age group, with 6.66 million people, followed by those aged 10-14 at 6.56 million and those aged 15-19 at 6.4 million.

The population aged 65 and over totaled 9.79 million, accounting for about 11.3% of the country’s population.