Displacement recorded in August amid rising tensions, clashes in Qaisan and Kurmuk, migration agency says

Nearly 14,000 displaced by worsening security in Sudan’s Blue Nile state: UN Displacement recorded in August amid rising tensions, clashes in Qaisan and Kurmuk, migration agency says

Nearly 14,000 people have been displaced from Qaisan and Kurmuk localities in Sudan’s southeastern Blue Nile state due to worsening security conditions and rising tensions in the area, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday.

In a statement, the IOM said 12,470 people, representing 2,470 families, were displaced from Qaisan town and 12 villages in the locality between Aug. 11-18 due to deteriorating security conditions.

The figure marks an increase of 3,535 displaced people compared with the previous update, mainly due to expanded data collection efforts, the agency said.

The affected families fled to other locations within Qaisan, as well as to areas in Al-Roseires and Wad Al-Mahi localities in Blue Nile state.

On Tuesday, the IOM said 8,935 people, representing 1,787 families, had been displaced from Qaisan due to insecurity between Aug. 12-17.

On Aug. 11, Qaisan authorities said the Sudanese army repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) on the town near the Ethiopian border.

In a separate statement, the IOM said its displacement tracking teams estimated that 1,500 people, representing 300 families, were displaced from the villages of Kiring Kiring, Wadokan, Khor Hassan and Deqlok in Kurmuk locality on Aug. 17.

The displaced families from Kurmuk moved to other locations within the locality, it added.

The Sudanese army controls large parts of Blue Nile state, while the SPLM-N has fought the government since 2011, demanding autonomy in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states.

Since April 2023, the RSF has been fighting the Sudanese army over a dispute related to integrating the paramilitary force into the military, triggering famine and fueling one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The war has killed thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, while worsening humanitarian conditions and spreading hunger across large parts of Sudan.