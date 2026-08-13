Google opens first official retail store outside US in Tokyo 3-story outlet showcases Pixel devices, latest AI technologies as company targets growing Japanese market

US technology giant Google opened its first official retail store outside the United States in Tokyo on Thursday, seeking to capitalize on growing demand for its Pixel smartphones in Japan.

The three-story Google Store Omotesando, located in Tokyu Plaza, offers Pixel smartphones, Nest devices and exclusive merchandise, Kyodo News reported.

“Japan is a highly critical market for the Google Pixel portfolio, where we are seeing rapid and enthusiastic growth in users,” Mauria Finley, vice president of Google Store, said at the opening event.

Visitors can experience Google’s latest artificial intelligence technologies on the store’s second floor, while the basement provides repair and customer support services for smartphones and other products.

Customers can purchase devices and merchandise on the first floor, pick up products ordered online and participate in events held at the store.

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., currently operates 10 official retail stores in the US, including locations in California and New York.

