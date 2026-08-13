Russia and Ukraine exchange civilians at Belarusian border checkpoint, eight to Russia and seven to Ukraine

Belarus hosts 2nd humanitarian exchange between Moscow and Kyiv in one day Russia and Ukraine exchange civilians at Belarusian border checkpoint, eight to Russia and seven to Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine on Thursday carried out an exchange of civilians in Belarus, with eight people travelling to Russia and seven to Ukraine.

The Belarusian state news agency Belta said a humanitarian exchange took place at the Novaya Guta checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

"Belarus continues to carry out its humanitarian mission and has once again served as a platform for the exchange of civilians. Eight people proceeded to Russia, and seven to Ukraine. The humanitarian exchange took place at the Novaya Guta checkpoint on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border," it said.

Belarusian emergency medical crews were on duty at the checkpoint, with paramedics ready to provide medical assistance and consultations to those taking part in the exchange, it said, adding that some of the people involved required medical attention during the transfer.

Belarus has repeatedly provided humanitarian corridors and venues for exchanges involving Russia and Ukraine, including exchanges of civilians, prisoners of war and the remains of servicemen killed in the conflict.

Earlier on Thursday, an exchange of the remains of servicemen was also held at Novaya Guta, with 261 bodies transferred from Russia to Ukraine and 24 bodies transferred in the opposite direction.