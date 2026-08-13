Leaders announce measures covering agriculture, market access, education, defense and climate-smart farming during Vietnamese President To Lam’s state visit to Auckland

New Zealand, Vietnam agree on new steps to deepen strategic partnership Leaders announce measures covering agriculture, market access, education, defense and climate-smart farming during Vietnamese President To Lam’s state visit to Auckland

New Zealand and Vietnam have agreed on new measures to advance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on trade, agriculture, security and technology cooperation, Wellington said Thursday.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Vietnamese President To Lam agreed on five outcomes spanning agricultural cooperation, market access, education, defense and climate-smart agriculture, according to a statement by the New Zealand government.

“This visit has been about putting our partnership to work and delivering benefits for both countries,” Luxon said.

The two leaders also discussed increasing bilateral trade and investment, reducing trade barriers and expanding cooperation in science and technology, peacekeeping, maritime security and efforts against transnational crime.

An agricultural package will also expand two-way market access, including for New Zealand honey and deer products and Vietnamese cut flowers and foliage.

The two countries will also strengthen cooperation on climate-smart agriculture, building on programs that Wellington said have increased farmers’ profits while reducing emissions from rice production by 50%.

Luxon said the agreements had set “a clear direction” for bilateral relations over the coming decade.

To Lam’s trip marks the first state visit to New Zealand by a Vietnamese president since 2007.