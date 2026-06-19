Ukrainian president says Kyiv will act if drone repeaters are not dismantled in one week

Zelenskyy warns Belarus to remove equipment allegedly aiding Russian drone attacks Ukrainian president says Kyiv will act if drone repeaters are not dismantled in one week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday warned his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to remove alleged Russian drone-support equipment from Belarus’ territory, saying Ukraine would act if it is not dismantled.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Honduran President Nasry Asfura, Zelenskyy claimed Belarus hosts repeaters that help correct Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian territory and accused Minsk of indirectly enabling attacks on civilians.

“On his territory, along the two regions bordering Ukraine, there is equipment that adjusts (weapons) fire on our people. He should remove that equipment. I think a week is enough for him to do that,” Zelenskyy wrote on the US social media platform X.

Zelenskyy said Russia will continue to push Lukashenko into the war in Ukraine.

"Now he understands that Ukraine will respond. There’s no need for extra words," he said.

Zelenskyy also said Belarus could halt fuel supplies used by Russian forces, arguing that Minsk remains one of the key suppliers to the Russian military and that Lukashenko has the authority to stop it.

Possible peace talks with Russia

He also said Kyiv believes future peace talks with Russia will resume, but likely in a different format, potentially involving the EU alongside the US.

Zelenskyy said he supports a joint negotiating track and emphasized the need for security guarantees and Ukraine's potential EU membership in any future settlement.

Speaking about recent talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, Zelenskyy said the meeting would primarily result in strengthened air defenses for Ukraine.

He said he received positive signals from G7 leaders, including Trump, on expanding Ukraine's air defense capabilities and on the possibility of granting licenses to produce Ukrainian missiles, which he said had previously been rejected.

“For the first time, the idea of licensing the production of missiles is seen positively by the American side. Now, they will hold all the necessary consultations with (US-based) Raytheon and other manufacturers. I really hope they come back with a positive answer,” he said.

The talks also covered increased military assistance and sanctions policy, with Trump signaling continued support intended to pressure Russia to end the war, Zelenskyy added.