Russia says Ukraine attempted to strike remote Tyumen region, for 1st time since beginning of conflict Ukraine targets Tyumen oil refinery, governor says

Ukraine launched a drone attack targeting an oil refinery in Russia's Tyumen region for the first time since the start of the conflict, regional Governor Alexander Moor said on Saturday.

Moor said air defenses had repelled the attack on the Tyumen oil refinery, one of Russia's largest refining facilities.

"An attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on the Tyumen refinery has been repelled. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where debris fell.

"According to preliminary information, the plant was not damaged and employees have been evacuated," Moor said on Telegram.

The governor said he was personally monitoring the situation.

The Tyumen region is located nearly 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

Ukraine has not immediately commented on the reported attack.

Kyiv has previously said its long-range drone strikes are deliberately aimed at Russia's energy infrastructure, including oil refineries and fuel storage facilities, as this is one of the country's most important economic domains.