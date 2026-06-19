Kyiv calls for stronger sanctions and air defenses as Russia and Ukraine report overnight drone interceptions

Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 6, injure 20 across several regions Kyiv calls for stronger sanctions and air defenses as Russia and Ukraine report overnight drone interceptions

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said Friday that Russian attacks across several regions killed at least six people and injured 20 others.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, the ministry said Russian strikes in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region sparked a fire at a gas station, damaging a building and equipment and injuring two people.

In the Kharkiv region, airstrikes damaged a warehouse, residential buildings and vehicles, the ministry said. Ten people, including four children, were injured and one person was killed.

In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, attacks damaged private homes, a post office and vehicles. An 8-year-old girl was killed in the city of Pavlohrad and another person was injured, according to the ministry.

In the southern Odesa region, Russian strikes set two fuel tankers and a gas tanker on fire. One person was killed and four others were injured, the ministry said, adding that firefighting efforts were disrupted by repeated air raid alerts.

In Kramatorsk, in the eastern Donetsk region, three people were killed and at least six others injured, according to the ministry.

"Russia has no intention of stopping," the ministry said, calling on Ukraine's partners to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow.

"Ukraine's ability to defend itself against aerial terror must be enhanced. Strengthening Ukraine's air defense remains critical to saving lives," it added.

Ukraine and Russia also accused each other of carrying out overnight drone attacks.

Ukraine's General Staff said it shot down 79 Russian drones, while Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses destroyed 133 Ukrainian drones.

Russia also accused Ukraine of launching another "massive" drone attack on Moscow, saying air defenses intercepted 76 drones. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage.

The claim came a day after Sobyanin said Moscow had come under one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks since the start of the war, with an oil refinery struck and about 200 drones intercepted on their approach to the Russian capital.

The claims by both sides could not be independently verified.