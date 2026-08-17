Israeli occupiers continue to besiege Palestinian families in Qusra for 9th day: Palestinian mayor Army extended military aggression in northern West Bank town until Tuesday evening, Abdul Azim al-Wadi says

Israeli occupiers continued to besiege three Palestinian homes in the northern West Bank town of Qusra for the ninth consecutive day, as the army extended its ongoing military operation in the area until Tuesday evening, the mayor said Monday.

Since Aug. 9, occupiers have laid a siege around three Palestinian families, comprising around 13 people, in the Ras al-Ain area of the town, obstructing the delivery of food, water and basic supplies under Israeli army protection.

“Three Palestinian homes in the Jabal Ras al-Ain area in Qusra remain under siege for the ninth day,” Mayor Abdul Azim al-Wadi told Anadolu.

He said municipal authorities, in cooperation with international institutions, managed Sunday to deliver water, food and electricity to the besieged families, calling the situation in the town “difficult.”

Wadi said the Israeli army also extended its military operation in Qusra until Tuesday evening, after it was planned to end Sunday morning.

He said the army claimed that it was deployed in the town to allegedly expel the occupiers and lift the siege on Palestinians there.

“Instead, the army took over one of the houses in the town and turned it into a military barracks,” he added.

“Residents do not sleep, neither at night nor during the day,” Wadi said. “The army could have arrested or expelled the occupiers if they were willing to, but the army is a partner in the operation.”

​​​​​​​The Ras al-Ain area has seen repeated attacks by occupiers in recent months to establish an illegal settlement outpost and seize Palestinian land and homes. Palestinian bodies have warned that the siege could become a tool to displace residents and take over their property.