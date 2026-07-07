Ukrainian president says Kyiv focused on taking control of skies and long-range strikes

Zelenskyy vows expanded drone strikes against Russia Ukrainian president says Kyiv focused on taking control of skies and long-range strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy threatened on Tuesday that thousands of drones would fly to Moscow and St. Petersburg, as Ukraine expands its long-range aerial campaign against Russia.

In a series of posts on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the war had entered a new phase focused on control of the skies and described long-range drone strikes as a key element of Ukraine's strategy.

"When not a hundred drones fly in Moscow, but a thousand, and when he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) feels and sees it, he will be advised to move somewhere beyond the Urals," he said.

Zelenskyy presented the drone strikes as having put Ukraine in control of Russia's fuel and energy complex, saying: "We cut off logistics and took control of the fuel and energy complex."

The Ukrainian leader renewed calls for additional Western military assistance, particularly air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, saying Ukraine urgently needs more interceptor missiles.

Russia has repeatedly condemned Ukrainian long-range drone strikes on its territory as "terrorist attacks" saying they mostly hit civilian infrastructure.