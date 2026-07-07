Meetings came as NATO prepares to unveil its future security vision, with defense investment

Türkiye's defense minister meets Japanese counterpart, BAE Systems chief ahead of NATO summit Meetings came as NATO prepares to unveil its future security vision, with defense investment

Türkiye's Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Tuesday held separate meetings with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, ahead of the 36th NATO Leaders' Summit in Ankara.

Guler met Koizumi at the ATO Congresium, where leaders and senior officials are gathering for the summit. He also received Woodburn as defense industry executives convened alongside the alliance's annual meeting.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry released photographs from the meetings but did not disclose details of the discussions.

Ahead of the summit, Guler described the Ankara gathering as a critical moment for NATO to reinforce alliance unity, increase defense investment and industrial production, strengthen deterrence and maintain support for Ukraine.

He also said NATO must preserve a 360-degree approach to security and that allies should turn defense spending into combat-ready forces, resilient infrastructure and modern military capabilities, adding that Türkiye would continue contributing to the alliance's deterrence and defense efforts.