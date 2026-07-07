French president says nothing can extinguish Syrians' aspirations for sovereign, united country

Macron says Syria visit continues despite Damascus explosions French president says nothing can extinguish Syrians' aspirations for sovereign, united country

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that his official visit to Syria is continuing despite twin explosions in Damascus that injured 18 people earlier in the day.

"Nothing can smother the aspiration of Syrian women and men to live in a fully sovereign, safe, pluralistic, and united Syria," Macron wrote on US social media company X.

"This morning I met Syria in all its diversity. I saw dignity, courage, and determination," he said, adding that his visit "is still ongoing."

The comments came after two homemade explosive devices exploded near Syria's Tourism Ministry in central Damascus, injuring 18 people, including four police officers, according to Syria's Interior Ministry.



Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday, becoming the first French president to visit Syria in 18 years.

Earlier Tuesday, he held talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the Presidential Palace, where the two leaders were expected to oversee the signing of several bilateral agreements.