Ahmad al-Sharaa outlines priorities spanning aviation, energy, infrastructure, healthcare and digital modernization as Syria seeks to deepen economic cooperation with France

Syrian president unveils reconstruction roadmap during meeting with Macron Ahmad al-Sharaa outlines priorities spanning aviation, energy, infrastructure, healthcare and digital modernization as Syria seeks to deepen economic cooperation with France

Syria’s president on Tuesday unveiled a comprehensive roadmap for the country's reconstruction, inviting French companies to participate in rebuilding the country during a business forum in Damascus attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ahmad al-Sharaa’s comments come during a Syrian-French roundtable meeting at the Presidential Palace ahead of the signing of several agreements and memorandums of understanding.

“Welcome to the new Syria,” he told French business leaders. “Today, this hall brings together leaders of industry and the economy, operators of global shipping fleets, aircraft manufacturers, airport operators, and companies that build energy and water networks.”

Sharaa said Syria's strategic location linking the Mediterranean with the Gulf and Iraq gives it a competitive advantage in regional trade, adding that recent disruptions to global shipping routes had underscored the importance of secure and stable transport corridors.

He cited the expansion of the Port of Latakia as evidence of investor confidence, saying French shipping giant CMA CGM signed a €230 million ($270 million) agreement to develop the port 14 months ago before deciding within a year to invest an additional €200 million to boost its capacity.

The Syrian president then outlined “an integrated roadmap for reconstruction and partnership.”

“We are talking about a comprehensive system that begins with renewing our aviation fleet, operating our airports and modernizing air navigation systems, through energy exploration in our territorial waters and upgrading electricity and water networks, and extends to university hospitals, food industries, and the modernization of digital infrastructure and the civil registry,” he said.

He added that Syria's industrial cities are ready to host new manufacturing projects and said the government is building a modern investment environment governed by laws and institutions.

Sharaa said the strategic partnership Syria seeks to establish with France should serve as “a model” for its future relations with Europe and the wider international community, based on mutual interests rather than political slogans.

Macron arrived in the capital Damascus on Monday evening, marking the first visit by a Western leader to Syria since the ouster of the al-Assad regime in December 2024.

The visit comes amid growing engagement between Paris and Damascus following Sharaa's visit to France in May 2025, his first trip to a European and Western country since assuming office.

The renewed diplomatic contacts reflect France's efforts to expand its political and economic role in Syria and position itself at the forefront of Western engagement with Damascus.



