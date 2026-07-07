Foreign Ministry says recent claims by Israeli officials seek to divert attention from actions in Gaza

Türkiye says Israeli allegations part of coordinated disinformation campaign Foreign Ministry says recent claims by Israeli officials seek to divert attention from actions in Gaza

Türkiye on Tuesday dismissed what it described as a coordinated disinformation campaign by Israeli officials, saying recent allegations targeting Ankara were baseless and aimed at diverting attention from Israel's actions in Gaza.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the claims circulated by Israeli officials in recent days were part of a "disinformation campaign" carried out with "specific coordination and timing."

"Netanyahu and his accomplices deliberately distort all criticism directed at them and seek to shift the agenda through a systematic propaganda campaign," the ministry said.

It added that such efforts were no longer convincing the international community and had failed to conceal the Netanyahu government's genocide in Gaza, as well as its policies of occupation, annexation and other destabilizing actions across the region.

Türkiye's objective, the ministry said, is for "all countries and peoples in the region to live in peace, stability and prosperity."

"With this understanding, we once again call on Israel to pursue a constructive and peaceful policy," it said. "As Türkiye, we will continue to speak the truth."