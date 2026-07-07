Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara for NATO summit Ukrainian president welcomed at Ankara airport ahead of alliance leaders' meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara on Tuesday to attend the 36th NATO summit.

Zelenskyy's aircraft landed at the Esenboga Airport, where he was welcomed by Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and other officials.

He wrote on US social media platform X that "important work" lies ahead and that they expect a "strong and productive" summit.

"Decisions are needed now that will provide greater protection for our people, more capabilities for our defense, and even stronger security cooperation between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States," the president said, adding that nearly 20 planned bilateral meetings are planned.

"We will continue to work on bolstering Ukraine’s air defense. New systems, missiles for them, and the issue of production licenses – all of this is our priority," Zelenskyy added.

The NATO summit continues through Wednesday, with allied leaders set to discuss defense investment, military support for Ukraine and efforts to expand the alliance's defense industrial base.