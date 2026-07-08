Kristen Michal highlights expanding defense cooperation with Türkiye, praises Turkish-made armored vehicles, says Ankara NATO summit should demonstrate allies' unity and strength

Estonia 'probably best partner in Nordics or Baltics to Türkiye': Estonian prime minister Kristen Michal highlights expanding defense cooperation with Türkiye, praises Turkish-made armored vehicles, says Ankara NATO summit should demonstrate allies' unity and strength

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said Tuesday that his country is "probably the best partner in the Nordics or the Baltics to Türkiye," highlighting growing defense cooperation between the two NATO allies.

Speaking to Anadolu during the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in the Turkish capital Ankara, Michal said the gathering is critical for demonstrating allied unity and solidarity.

"The Ankara summit is with utmost importance, because the message is that allies keep together," he said.

Recalling that Estonia joined NATO in 2004 and attended the alliance's summit in Türkiye the same year, Michal said this year's meeting also carries historical significance for his country.

He said increasing defense spending and investment, maintaining support for Ukraine and strengthening the defense industry are among the summit's key priorities.

Michal described Estonia and Türkiye as strong NATO partners and thanked Türkiye for its contribution to the air security of Estonia and the Baltic states.

Estonia as 'reference country' for Turkish armored vehicles

Michal also underscored expanding defense industry cooperation between the two countries.

"We have a very good cooperation with Türkiye's defense industry, and they are also producing in Estonia, so I would say that Estonia is probably a good partner to Türkiye," he said.

He said Estonia has become "a reference country" for Turkish armored vehicles, noting that the Estonian military uses armored vehicles from Nurol Makina and ARCA Defense.

He said the vehicles have performed well, adding that the armed forces are highly satisfied with them and use them in a variety of roles.

He added that ARCA Defense will also manufacture 155mm ammunition at Estonia's defense industry park.

"We are probably, given to our size, the best partner in the Nordics or the Baltics to Türkiye," he said.

Looking ahead to the summit's outcome, Michal said he hopes it will be remembered as a meeting that demonstrated NATO's unity and strength.

He said he hoped the Ankara summit would go down in history as one where NATO allies showed they are "united" and "strong," sending a message to adversaries, including Russia, that standing up against the alliance would be a mistake.

He added that expectations for the summit were high.

