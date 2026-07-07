Mark Carney's visit first by a Canadian prime minister to Türkiye in 11 years

Turkish president receives Canada's premier as NATO summit begins in Ankara Mark Carney's visit first by a Canadian prime minister to Türkiye in 11 years

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney for talks in the capital Ankara.

The closed-door meeting at the presidential complex came as the two-day NATO summit kicked off.

This is the first visit by a Canadian premier to Türkiye in 11 years.

At the summit, Carney is expected to further strengthen Canada’s contributions to the defense alliance, forge new partnerships, and build shared security, including for Ukraine.