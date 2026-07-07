Turkish president receives Canada's premier as NATO summit begins in Ankara

Diyar Guldogan
07 July 2026•Update: 07 July 2026
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney for talks in the capital Ankara.
The closed-door meeting at the presidential complex came as the two-day NATO summit kicked off.
This is the first visit by a Canadian premier to Türkiye in 11 years.
At the summit, Carney is expected to further strengthen Canada’s contributions to the defense alliance, forge new partnerships, and build shared security, including for Ukraine.