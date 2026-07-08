Air raid sirens sound in Bahrain, Kuwait following US strikes on targets in Iran Gulf countries urge residents to remain calm and follow instructions issued by authorities

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday following US retaliatory strikes against Iran in response to Tehran's latest attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said in a post on the US social media platform X.

The ministry did not immediately specify the reason for the alert.

US officials said Iran's military launched drones toward Bahrain, the Axios news site reported.

The Kuwaiti Army said in a post on X that its air defenses “are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.”

"The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks," it said, urging everyone to adhere to security and safety instructions issued by authorities.

The alerts came shortly after the US military said it had completed a new round of strikes against Iran, hitting more than 80 targets in response to the latest Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The strikes were conducted "as an immediate response to attacks by Iran on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.