Turbines to continue operating at night, when sea eagles are not active

20 wind turbines halted in southwestern Netherlands after sea eagle death Turbines to continue operating at night, when sea eagles are not active

Twenty wind turbines in the southwestern Netherlands were ordered to shut down during the day following the death of a sea eagle in April, broadcaster NOS reported Tuesday.

The measure affects twenty of 33 wind turbines at a site in Zeeland province, where they will not operate during daytime hours in the coming months.

The measure came after several nature conservation organizations asked Zeeland provincial authorities to enforce wildlife protection rules after a sea eagle collided with one of the turbine blades in April.

Four years ago, another sea eagle was also reportedly killed by a wind turbine at the same location.

The turbines will continue operating at night, when sea eagles are not active.

In the coming months, the wind park owners will reportedly be required to install a bird-detection system that can slow the blades within seconds if a sea eagle approaches.