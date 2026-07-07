Türkiye seeks stronger cooperation with Czech Republic, Croatia, and Albania during NATO summit

Ankara aims to deepen economic cooperation with allied countries through trade, investment, industry, technology, defense industry, transportation, says Bolat

Türkiye is seeking to strengthen cooperation with NATO allies as Ankara hosts the 36th NATO Leaders Summit, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Tuesday after welcoming leaders from Czechia, Croatia, Albania, Romania and Lithuania.

Bolat said he welcomed the Czech prime minister, who visited Türkiye as part of the summit hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

“We continue our strong will to increase the trade volume between Türkiye and Czechia and to further advance our economic cooperation, especially in investment, industry, technology and defense industry, on the basis of mutual benefit,” Bolat said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He added that Türkiye, with its strong economy, strategic location and active trade diplomacy, will continue to contribute to developing cooperation among allies.

In a separate statement, Bolat said he also welcomed the Croatian president, who is visiting Türkiye for the NATO summit.

Bolat said Türkiye and Croatia continue to advance their relations on the basis of shared will and mutual trust, with new opportunities for cooperation.

He later said he welcomed the Albanian prime minister, who visited Türkiye on the occasion of the summit, and saw him off to the leaders’ meeting at the Presidential Complex.

Bolat said Türkiye and Albania aim to elevate their economic relations to higher levels through new projects and mutual investments.

Bolat also said he welcomed the Romanian president, who visited Türkiye as part of the summit.

Türkiye will continue efforts to further strengthen relations with Romania in every field, particularly in trade, investment, transportation and economic cooperation, he said.

Bolat said he also welcomed the Lithuanian president at Ankara Esenboga Airport and saw him off to the leaders’ meeting at the Presidential Complex.

Relations between Türkiye and Lithuania continue to develop through mutual dialogue and cooperation in various fields, particularly trade, investment, transportation and regional cooperation, he said.

Bolat expressed hope that the contacts to be held as part of the summit would contribute to cooperation among allied countries and help strengthen peace, security and stability in the region and the world.

The summit in Ankara is bringing together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss Europe’s defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization and continued support for Ukraine.

The Ankara meeting marks the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit. The gathering also provides a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries on political, security and economic cooperation.