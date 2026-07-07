Sergey Sobyanin says some 430 drones launched against Russian capital

Ukraine launched largest drone attack on Moscow since start of conflict, Mayor Sobyanin says Sergey Sobyanin says some 430 drones launched against Russian capital

Ukraine launched it largest drone attack on Moscow overnight, according to figures released by Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Tuesday.

Sobyanin said on Telegram that from Monday evening more than 430 drones were launched toward the Moscow region.

“The majority were neutralized by air defense systems at distant approaches, while 36 enemy drones were destroyed as they approached Moscow,” he said.

The overnight air raid surpassed the July 4 large-scale drone raid on the capital that involved some 200 drones.

The Defense Ministry attributed the growing scale of the attacks to the Ukrainian leadership's desire to showcase its military capabilities ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the latest claims, which could not be independently verified.