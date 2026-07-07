Türkiye and Czechia are committed to strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, industry, technology and defense industry, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Tuesday as he welcomed Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis for the 36th NATO leaders summit in Ankara.

“We continue our strong will to increase the trade volume between Türkiye and Czechia and to further advance our economic cooperation, especially in investment, industry, technology and defense industry, on the basis of mutual benefit,” Bolat said.

He added that Türkiye, with its strong economy, strategic location and active trade diplomacy, will continue to contribute to developing cooperation among allies.

Bolat expressed hope that the summit would bring positive results for the two countries, the alliance and the region.

The summit in Ankara is bringing together leaders of the 32-member alliance as well as key partners to discuss the European defense capacity, the alliance’s defense spending targets, military modernization and continued support for Ukraine.

The Ankara meeting marks the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit. The gathering also provides a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries on political, security and economic cooperation.