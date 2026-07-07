'Transatlantic Defense Industry Cooperation' takes center stage at NATO Summit Dialogues in Ankara Panel highlights interoperability, joint production and resilient supply chains among allies

Defense industry experts and officials on Tuesday called for deeper transatlantic cooperation, greater interoperability and stronger industrial partnerships among NATO allies during a panel held alongside the alliance's summit in Ankara.

The discussion on "Transatlantic Defense Industry Cooperation" was organized as part of the NATO Summit Dialogues by the Turkish Atlantic Council and the Center for Foreign Policy and Security Research and hosted by the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD).

"It is no longer enough to say that allied forces can fight together. They increasingly need to be equipped, supplied and supported together," said Fabrizio W. Luciolli, who researches international security organizations at the Italian Defense Ministry's Center for Higher Defense Studies.

Luciolli cited defense cooperation between Italy and Türkiye as a positive example of how allies can combine industrial expertise, financing and technological capabilities.

He argued that governments must provide predictable policies allowing defense industries to expand production capacity and said NATO should remain "the center of coherent cooperation" among allied industries.

"Ankara demonstrates the success of this way of working," he said.

Bulgarian venture capital researcher Dimitar Dimitrov said countries bordering the Black Sea should better integrate satellite imagery, naval assets, sensors and other technologies to strengthen collective defense.

"This means resources provided by Italy, Türkiye and Bulgaria should be coordinated and interoperable so that, when needed, we can operate as a single team," he said.

Dimitrov also stressed the need to better connect civilian and military infrastructure and said future artificial intelligence systems should be designed to support cross-border cooperation.

He called for closer government-level collaboration between Türkiye and Bulgaria, saying resilience and interoperability would strengthen European defense.

Levent Gulcan, general manager of Turkish defense manufacturer Yakupoglu (YDS), highlighted the importance of military equipment designed for diverse operational environments.

"The Turkish army operates across different climates and terrains, so industry must constantly adapt, innovate and improve its products," he said.

Gulcan added that cooperation among suppliers from different NATO countries allows allies to benefit from one another's operational experience and technological expertise.