Move comes as Poland, Ukraine navigate occasional tensions over trade, agriculture, historical disputes while maintaining close security cooperation

Poland says MiG-29 jets for Ukraine depend on tech-sharing agreement Move comes as Poland, Ukraine navigate occasional tensions over trade, agriculture, historical disputes while maintaining close security cooperation

Poland will only transfer its remaining MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine after signing a bilateral agreement on defense technology cooperation, Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on Monday, signaling that future military support will increasingly be tied to deeper industrial and strategic collaboration between the two countries.

Tomczyk said Warsaw was prepared to hand over the Soviet-era aircraft, long sought by Kyiv to reinforce its air force, but argued that Poland must also secure benefits for its own defense sector through access to Ukrainian military technologies and expertise.

The comments come as Poland continues to rank among Ukraine’s strongest military backers while simultaneously seeking to strengthen its own armed forces amid Russia’s ongoing invasion. Warsaw has already supplied Ukraine with tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and large quantities of ammunition since 2022.

The proposed technology-sharing arrangement reflects growing interest among NATO states in Ukraine’s rapidly evolving defense industry, which has developed significant expertise in drone warfare, battlefield communications and electronic warfare during the conflict.

Poland’s remaining MiG-29 fleet has been the subject of discussions since the start of the war. Warsaw transferred a number of aircraft to Ukraine in 2023, becoming the first NATO member to provide fighter jets to Kyiv.

The transfer of the remaining aircraft has been delayed by Poland’s own operational requirements and plans to replace the aging Soviet-designed fighters with US-made F-35 and South Korean FA-50 aircraft.

The announcement highlights a broader shift in European defense policy, with governments increasingly seeking industrial partnerships and technology exchanges alongside military assistance packages.

The proposed agreement comes as Poland and Ukraine continue to navigate occasional tensions over trade, agriculture and historical disputes while maintaining close security cooperation against the backdrop of Russia’s war.