'I see maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they're both open to it,' says US president

Zelenskyy, Putin 'open' to 'do something' about Ukraine war: Trump 'I see maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they're both open to it,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he sees a possible opportunity for progress in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, following separate conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelenskyy and President Putin, and I see maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they're both open to it," Trump said during a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Evian, France.

Trump said the Iran war is "finished".

"So, you know, now that this (Iran war) is finished, we're going to be focusing on that (ending the Ukraine war) … see if we can get that one done," Trump told the reporters.

The president said he had "two very good conversations" on Sunday.