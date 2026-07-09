Labour MPs who want to stand for leader must secure backing of 20% of their parliamentary colleagues -- currently 81 MPs

UK Labour leadership contest opens with Andy Burnham expected to win Labour MPs who want to stand for leader must secure backing of 20% of their parliamentary colleagues -- currently 81 MPs

The contest to choose the next leader of the UK’s Labour Party officially began Thursday after Keir Starmer resigned from the role.

Labour MPs who want to stand for leader must first secure the backing of 20% of their parliamentary colleagues, which is currently 81 MPs.

Each MP can complete a nomination form and return it to the Parliamentary Labour Party office in parliament. The deadline for nominations is next Wednesday.

Once nominations close, candidates who have won the support of more than 81 Labour MPs must secure backing from at least three organizations affiliated with the Labour Party. Two of the organizations must be trade unions. The stage must be completed by 6 pm local time next Thursday.

Around half of Labour’s 403 MPs have already submitted nominations, with most, if not all, expected to support Andy Burnham, according to a report by Sky News.

Most MPs completed their forms in person, while some submitted them by proxy.

Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, is expected to be the only candidate. If that happens, a special conference will be held July 17 to formally confirm him as the new Labour leader.

He would then become prime minister July 20.