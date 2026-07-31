Joint statement says tunnels in Beaufort area were destroyed with around 700 tons of explosives

Netanyahu, Israel's defense minister say Israeli forces blew up Hezbollah tunnels in southern Lebanon Joint statement says tunnels in Beaufort area were destroyed with around 700 tons of explosives

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said early Friday that Israeli forces had blown up a tunnel system used by the Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon.

In a joint statement, they said the tunnels in the Beaufort area formed a key part of Hezbollah’s plan to infiltrate communities in the Galilee.

They noted that around 700 tons of explosives were used in the operation, describing it as part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

The statement said the operation came after Hezbollah’s “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Earlier, Lebanese media reported a series of explosions as Israeli forces detonated explosives in the town of Hadatha, the outskirts of Deir Mimas near Beaufort Castle and the area between Arnoun and Yahmar.

The developments came despite the signing of the US-sponsored "framework formula" agreement between Lebanon and Israel on June 26.

The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army along with the disarmament of armed groups, in an apparent reference to Hezbollah.

On July 21, the Lebanese army began deploying in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh as part of the first phase of implementing the agreement following the Israeli army's withdrawal. Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh is one of the "pilot areas" included in the first phase.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. During its latest operations, Israeli forces also advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

