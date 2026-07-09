France joins demands for release of arbitrarily detained Gaza hospital director by Israel Foreign ministry spokesperson cites Dr. Hussam Abu Safiye's state of health

France has joined international demands for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiye, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip, who was detained by Israel, Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said Thursday.

Confavreux told reporters that France was aware of calls for Abu Safiye's release.

"In view of the extremely worrying information about his state of health, France joins international calls for his release on humanitarian grounds," he said.

Confavreux said the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement should begin and that the Israeli army should withdraw from the territory.

Abu Safiya was arrested Dec. 27, 2024, after the Israeli army raided the facility and forced him out at gunpoint after destroying the complex and putting it out of service.