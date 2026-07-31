US president says Board of Peace reached deal for ‘complete disarmament’ of Hamas and other armed groups, credits Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye as mediators

Trump announces agreement on disarmament of Hamas, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza US president says Board of Peace reached deal for ‘complete disarmament’ of Hamas and other armed groups, credits Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye as mediators

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that an agreement has been reached for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw as the process moves forward.

Trump said the deal, which he described as a "historic" step toward peace and security, would be carried out in phases.

"The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors,” he wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

He said the agreement represents a “major milestone” in implementing his 20-point plan for Gaza, adding the territory would eventually be governed by a “new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people.”

Trump also thanked Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye for their mediation efforts, saying their work, along with his administration's team, helped make the “historic breakthrough” possible.

“One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do,” he said.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which started following an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others, most of them women and children, while destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

The ceasefire was brokered under Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza, which is being overseen by the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump.

Despite the ceasefire which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued daily attacks across Gaza, killing 1,214 Palestinians and injuring 3,977 others, most of them women and children, while causing widespread destruction.