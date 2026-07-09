'I have been absolutely appalled by what I’ve seen and read about the destruction of Gaza. There’s increasing evidence that war crimes appear to have been committed,' says Andy Burnham

UK premier-in-waiting apologizes for Labour’s Gaza response, vows tougher approach on Israel 'I have been absolutely appalled by what I’ve seen and read about the destruction of Gaza. There’s increasing evidence that war crimes appear to have been committed,' says Andy Burnham

The UK premier-in-waiting, Andy Burnham, apologized on Thursday for Labour's initial response to Israel's military action in Gaza, saying the party "didn't get it right" and promising a tougher approach toward the Israeli government if he becomes prime minister.

Speaking to the Guardian, Burnham acknowledged concerns over Labour's handling of the Gaza conflict and said the party needed to "do better."

"I know many people feel that at the start of Israel’s military action in Gaza, my party didn’t get it right, and I am sorry about that. The response has too often not been good enough. We need to do better," he said.

Burnham said a future Labour government would increase pressure on Israel, including through further sanctions on individuals and entities, while also considering a ban on trade in goods from illegal settlements.

"We’ve got to do more to put pressure on the Israeli government … Yes, we have taken some important steps … But let’s be honest, the UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire. And we must now do more to strengthen our approach," he said.

He said he has been "absolutely appalled" by the destruction in Gaza but stopped short of describing the conflict as a genocide, arguing that such a determination should be made by international courts rather than politicians.

"I have been absolutely appalled by what I’ve seen and read about the destruction of Gaza. There’s increasing evidence that war crimes appear to have been committed," he said.

"There must be accountability for the depth of the suffering the people of Gaza have experienced. Ultimately, however, it must be for the international courts to determine, rather than politicians."

Burnham also said there is "no contradiction between a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitism and holding the Netanyahu government to account."

"I will always take a fair and balanced approach and stand up for what is right," he pledged.

He described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "a scar on our collective conscience," saying innocent Palestinians continued to be killed, too little aid is reaching the territory, and the Israeli military is expanding its areas of control.

Burnham also criticized the rise in Israeli occupiers' violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as well as the continued expansion of illegal settlements, saying they are displacing Palestinian communities and making a two-state solution increasingly difficult.

"That’s why we need to do more, which includes looking at further sanctions, both on those involved in the violence in Gaza but also looking at measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements," he said.

During a Labour leadership debate in 2015, Burnham said his first foreign visit as Labour leader would be to Israel, and at that time he became a member of the Labour Friends of Israel.

He previously condemned the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as "spiteful"; he has also consistently supported a two-state solution and opposed illegal West Bank settlements, notably visiting the region with pro-Palestinian politicians back in 2012.

His stance has increasingly evolved alongside shifts within his party. In October 2023, as mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham broke with the national leadership to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and in 2025, he co-signed a letter demanding the formal recognition of a Palestinian state.