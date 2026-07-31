Syrian president, Saudi crown prince discuss regional de-escalation, bilateral relations

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed regional de-escalation efforts and bilateral relations during a phone call on Thursday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the crown prince received the call from al-Sharaa.

During the conversation, the Syrian president condemned what he described as an attempted attack by Iran-backed militias in Iraq on Saudi oil facilities, reaffirming Syria’s unwavering support for the kingdom’s security and sovereignty.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation, in addition to discussing regional and international developments, efforts to reduce tensions, and ways to enhance security and stability across the region.

The call came after US and Saudi forces launched strikes Tuesday night on targets linked to Iran-backed groups in Iraq following attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Riyadh said the operation was conducted in self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, while Iran condemned the strikes as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.