Turkish foreign minister says European security cannot be reduced to EU Fidan says Türkiye has central role in European security, urges broader NATO defense cooperation beyond EU

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that European security cannot be reduced to the EU and requires a broader approach, emphasizing Türkiye's central role in the continent's security architecture.

Speaking at an event titled "European Security After the Ankara Summit: Strengthening Cooperation Among NATO Allies Across Europe," organized in Ankara by the Foreign Ministry's Center for Strategic Research (SAM) and Chatham House, Fidan said NATO should focus on building long-term strategic capacity rather than merely responding to existing threats, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan said that despite tensions between the US and Europe, he does not expect them to turn into an uncontrolled crisis at the NATO summit and that US President Donald Trump's participation will be important in managing differences.

He stressed that European security requires a comprehensive approach beyond the EU, underscoring Türkiye's central role in that framework.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while saying maintaining diplomatic contacts and dialogue with Russia also remains necessary for European security.

He added that NATO's defense industrial capacity should not be viewed solely through an EU-centered framework, describing countries such as Türkiye and Britain, both with strong defense industries, as natural and essential partners in European defense cooperation.

Fidan said Europe should not view US calls for greater burden-sharing as psychological pressure or a threat, adding that Europe needs to assume greater responsibility for its own defense.

Strengthening Europe's defense capabilities is essential not only for NATO's future but also for Europe's strategic resilience, he said, adding that mutual blame between Europe and the US is not expected to dominate the Ankara summit.

The Turkish foreign minister noted that the most difficult part of preparations for the summit had been persuading Trump to attend, and "the difficult part has been overcome" after securing his participation.