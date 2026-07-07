'The Ankara summit should demonstrate that allies are delivering on the agreed defense spending commitment and their NATO capability targets,' Defense Ministry tells Anadolu

Estonia says NATO's Ankara gathering set to be 'summit of delivery' as allies push defense spending 'The Ankara summit should demonstrate that allies are delivering on the agreed defense spending commitment and their NATO capability targets,' Defense Ministry tells Anadolu

Estonia calls Türkiye a 'key NATO ally' and major contributor to Euro-Atlantic security, citing its strong military, defense industry and strategic location

NATO leaders will gather in the Turkish capital Ankara this week for a pivotal summit focused on strengthening allied cohesion and transforming political pledges on defense spending and military capability development into measurable action, Estonia's Defense Ministry said in comments to Anadolu.

The meeting is widely expected to be framed as a potential "summit of delivery," with a central focus on ensuring that allies meet agreed defense spending benchmarks and NATO capability targets.

The discussions come as member states seek to demonstrate that increased European and Canadian contributions are translating into real military capacity, industrial output and deterrence.

In comments to Anadolu, Estonia's Defense Ministry said the Ankara meeting should send a clear signal that previously agreed commitments must now be fully implemented to reinforce NATO's deterrence and defense posture.

"The Ankara Summit should demonstrate that allies are delivering on the agreed defense spending commitment and their NATO capability targets, making it a 'summit of delivery' that strengthens NATO's deterrence and defense," it said.

"We also expect strong allied commitments regarding long-term support for Ukraine," it said, adding that Estonia continues to contribute 0.25% of its GDP annually to Ukraine's military assistance.

Reiterating its support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, Estonia said that Ukraine is increasingly a "major contributor to European security" and that its "rightful place is in NATO."

'A stronger Europe means a stronger NATO'

The summit is taking place against the backdrop of intensified debate over burden-sharing within NATO, with allies under pressure to increase defense investment and close capability gaps.

The push follows repeated calls for European allies and Canada to assume greater responsibility for collective defense while maintaining cohesion within the transatlantic alliance.

The United States has consistently urged allies to accelerate defense spending, with expectations that members move decisively towards higher investment thresholds and expanded defense industrial output.

Discussions in Ankara are expected to reaffirm commitments to agreed spending targets and NATO capability objectives while also addressing plans to scale up production capacity and strengthen supply chains across the alliance.

The ministry underscored that increased European defense efforts must go hand in hand with NATO cohesion while welcoming greater European responsibility for collective security.

"European Allies and Canada are taking greater responsibility for our collective defense, and we believe that sharing responsibilities more fairly makes the alliance stronger," the ministry said.

"Allies must demonstrate that they are delivering on the 5% defense spending commitment and their NATO capability targets. A stronger Europe means a stronger NATO," it added.

'Türkiye is a key NATO ally'

The Ankara gathering highlights the central role of Türkiye within NATO's evolving security architecture.

"Türkiye is a key NATO ally and an important contributor to Euro-Atlantic security with significant military capabilities, a strong defense industry, and a strategic geographic position," the ministry said.

It added that both Estonia and Türkiye share a "360-degree" understanding of security, reflecting the view that threats to the alliance originate from multiple directions and require coordinated responses.

Estonia and Türkiye have strengthened defense cooperation in recent years, including Türkiye's participation in NATO air policing and Baltic air defense missions, which Tallinn views as a tangible demonstration of allied solidarity.

"Estonia and Türkiye enjoy strong defense cooperation with significant potential to deepen it further. Türkiye will contribute to Baltic Air defense missions from August to November in Estonia, which is a tangible demonstration of allied solidarity and our shared commitment to NATO’s Eastern Flank," it said.

Defense industrial cooperation is also expanding, with Estonia's focus on digital defense innovation complementing Türkiye's growing defense sector.

"Security of supply is crucial for Estonia, and Türkiye has proven to be a reliable partner, delivering the armored vehicles procured under our 2023 agreement on time and to a high standard. Looking ahead, we see strong opportunities to further expand defense industrial cooperation," the ministry said.

"Estonia's strengths in defense innovation and digital technologies complement Türkiye's advanced and growing defense industry," it added.

Russia remains 'long-term threat'

Addressing broader security concerns in Europe, the ministry reaffirmed Estonia's assessment that Russia will remain a long-term threat to NATO.

"We must not forget that Russia will remain a long-term threat to NATO, even after the war in Ukraine has ended," it said, pointing to ongoing military modernization and expansion.

It also warned of "persistent" hybrid threats, including cyberattacks, sabotage and airspace violations, arguing that these challenges require sustained investment in defense capabilities and industrial output across the alliance.

"(They) underline the need to invest more in defense, expand defense industrial production, and continue supporting Ukraine," the ministry said.

Estonia stressed that credible deterrence depends both on national defense capabilities and NATO's collective defense framework, noting that the goal remains to make any potential attack against an ally "unthinkable."