Industrial output increases 0.9% month-on-month, beating market forecast of 0.1% gain, driven by stronger automotive production, higher construction activity, and modest gains in energy output

German industrial production rises more than expected in May Industrial output increases 0.9% month-on-month, beating market forecast of 0.1% gain, driven by stronger automotive production, higher construction activity, and modest gains in energy output

Germany’s industrial production rose more than expected in May, driven mainly by a strong increase in automotive output, official data showed Tuesday.

Production in industry increased 0.9% in May from the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, said in a statement.

The figure beat market expectations of a 0.1% monthly rise.

Industrial production was unchanged compared with May 2025.

April’s monthly increase was revised down to 0.2% from a previously reported 0.4%, while output in that month fell 0.9% year-on-year.

The positive monthly performance in May was mainly driven by a 3.6% increase in the automotive industry, while construction output also rose 0.9%.

Production in industry, excluding energy and construction, was up 0.8% from April.

Capital goods output increased 1.3%, while consumer goods production rose 1.2%. Intermediate goods production, however, fell 0.4%.

Energy production was up 0.8% on a monthly basis.

Output in energy-intensive industrial branches increased 0.2% month-on-month and rose 2.9% compared with May 2025.