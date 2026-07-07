German industrial production rises more than expected in May

Mucahithan Avcioglu
07 July 2026•Update: 07 July 2026
Germany’s industrial production rose more than expected in May, driven mainly by a strong increase in automotive output, official data showed Tuesday.
Production in industry increased 0.9% in May from the previous month, the Federal Statistical Office, Destatis, said in a statement.
The figure beat market expectations of a 0.1% monthly rise.
Industrial production was unchanged compared with May 2025.
April’s monthly increase was revised down to 0.2% from a previously reported 0.4%, while output in that month fell 0.9% year-on-year.
The positive monthly performance in May was mainly driven by a 3.6% increase in the automotive industry, while construction output also rose 0.9%.
Production in industry, excluding energy and construction, was up 0.8% from April.
Capital goods output increased 1.3%, while consumer goods production rose 1.2%. Intermediate goods production, however, fell 0.4%.
Energy production was up 0.8% on a monthly basis.
Output in energy-intensive industrial branches increased 0.2% month-on-month and rose 2.9% compared with May 2025.