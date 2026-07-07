Turkish stock exchange down at Tuesday's open BIST 100 index falls around 16 points at opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 14,407.91 points, down 0.12% or 16.63 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 slightly rose 0.05% to close at 14,424.54 points, with a daily transaction volume of 191.3 billion liras ($4.08 billion).

As of 09.55 am local time (0655GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.8405 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.5590 to the euro, and 62.7175 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,129.70, while Brent crude futures were at $72.94 per barrel.