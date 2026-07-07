Top Turkish, US military chiefs meet in Ankara on sidelines of NATO summit Selcuk Bayraktaroglu welcomes Dan Caine at Turkish General Staff headquarters

By Bugrahan Ayhan and Diyar Guldogan

ANKARA/WASHINGTON (AA) - Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu met US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine in the capital Ankara on Tuesday on the sidelines of a NATO summit.

Bayraktaroglu welcomed Caine with an official ceremony at the Turkish General Staff headquarters.

Following the playing of the national anthems of Türkiye and the US, Caine inspected the honor guard.

After the ceremony, Bayraktaroglu and Caine held closed-door talks.

Earlier, Caine visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Caine, accompanied by a US delegation, observed a moment of silence before laying a wreath at the mausoleum.